Samsung Galaxy Apps store launched to rival Google and Apple

Samsung has today launched Samsung Galaxy Apps, an online store that caters exclusively to users of Galaxy-branded gadgets.

The South Korean firm says that it "will allow greater customisation of your mobile device", as well as offer up a range of promotions.

The service is made up of three sections, called Best Picks, Top and For Galaxy.

Best Picks highlights recommended apps and promotions, Top throws up popular apps, while For Galaxy offers several sub-sections, including exclusive apps, business-focused services and programs created with Samsung SDKs.

"At Samsung, we continuously strive to create value for our customers by providing differentiated solutions and services coupled with innovative devices," said WonPyo Hong, the president of Samsung's media solution center.

"Samsung Galaxy Apps is an extension of that promise, as it offers our customers exclusive apps to enrich their experience."

Rumours suggesting an impending split between Samsung and Google have been making the rounds for a while now, with the former looking at Tizen to ease its reliance upon the Android operating system.

The development of Samsung Galaxy Apps will only fuel speculation further.

The new platform replaces Samsung Apps, and is available now to consumers around the world.