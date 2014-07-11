Child labour uncovered at Chinese Samsung factory

Samsung is facing fresh criticism over working conditions at its supplier factories.

China Labor Watch (CLW) this week accused one of the South Korean tech giant's Chinese suppliers of illegally employing child workers.

The facility in question is Shinyang Electronics in Dongguan, Guangdong province. CLW believes that the factory hired children during a period of high demand from Samsung, worked them for 11 hours per day without overtime pay or social insurance, and then let them go without severance when demand eased a few months later.

In total, CLW says it discovered at least 15 instances of labour violations. In addition to the above, it was found that the Shinyang factory had failed to deliver safety training, protective equipment and adequate working conditions to employees.

"Samsung's social responsibility reports are just advertisement," raged CLW's executive director, Li Qiang. "Samsung has put its energy into audits and the production of these reports, but these things are meant to appease investors and don't have any real value for workers.

"Samsung's monitoring system is ineffective and has failed to bring about improvements for workers. What Samsung says is not important; what's important is their actions."

The report contrasts starkly with recent findings from Samsung, which itself carried out reviews of 200 of its suppliers. According to Samsung, "no instances of child labor were found" at the time.

Back in May, it emerged that the company had tried to cover up the fact that over 50 of its employees had contracted serious illnesses as a direct consequence of poor working conditions.

Samsung says that it is "urgently" investigating the allegations.

