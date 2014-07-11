Tech News Weekly podcast 26: Why Samsung is a South Korean hero, exciting iPhone 6 news and our right to be forgotten online

It's a packed podcast this week as we dissect some of the biggest stories that have hit the headlines over the past few days.

First up, Alysia's been visiting Samsung's memory division in South Korea, getting a feel for a company that constitutes 30 per cent of the country's GDP. She was a guest at Samsung's Global SSD summit, and witnessed the birth of a brand new technology set to revolutionise the SSD market: 3D V-Nand.

Next, there's been some exciting developments in the iPhone 6 rumour mill. Tune in to find out more, but suffice to say it looks like the whispers of a super-strong sapphire screen we discussed on the podcast back in January could have been very accurate indeed.

Lastly we chat about Japanese teenagers being banned from using smartphones after 10pm and also question whether we all have a right to be forgotten online in the light of Google's recent problems?

Joining Wayne Scott on the Tech News Weekly Podcast from ITProPortal this week is Alysia Judge, Paul Cooper and Tom Phelan.

Also, have you featured on our comment of the week? It could be you we single out for a mention!

Download the MP3

|

Subscribe in iTunes here

|

Listen to the show on Stitcher

Articles discussed this week:

Samsung launches all-new 850 Pro SSD: "A new breed of performance"

Apple iPhone 6 Sapphire Display revealed - and it's beautiful

No smartphones after 10pm for Japanese teens

Embarrassed EC: Right to be forgotten not a right to "Photoshop your life"