IBM launches £1.8bn hardware research initiative

IT giant IBM has revealed it is investing $3bn (£1.8bn) over the next five years into two broad research and early stage development programmes.

The aim of the research will be to “push the limits” of chip technology in order to meet the increasing demands of cloud computing and Big Data systems.

According to the Big Blue, the investment will push its semiconductor innovations from today into the advanced technology leadership required for the future.

The first programme will explore “seven nanometre and beyond” silicon technology to address physical challenges threatening current semiconductor scaling techniques – ultimately hindering the ability to manufacture chips.

The second programme will address the development of alternative technique for post-silicone era chips and attempt to beat the physical limitations of silicon-based semiconductors.

The firm claims cloud and Big Data applications place new challenges on systems, making bandwidth to memory, high speed communication and device power consumption more challenging and critical.

It adds that its teams across the globe will be working on these issues.

IBM to build “technology of the future”

“In the next ten years computing hardware systems will be fundamentally different as our scientist and engineers push the limits of semiconductor innovations to explore the post-silicone future,” claimed IBM’S senior vice president for systems and technology Tom Rosamilia.

“IBM research and development teams are creating breakthrough innovations that will fuel the next era of computing systems,” he added.

Besides the multibillion dollar investment, the firm says it will continue to work with and fund university researchers to explore and develop future technologies for the semiconductor industry.

© 24N.biz

