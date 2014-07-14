A rash purchase? iPad may cause skin conditions

A new report suggests that the use of nickel in iPad casings could cause a rash to those allergic to the metal.

Dr. Sharon Jacob from Rady Children's hospital has co-wrote a study which proposes that nickel, one of the most common allergy-inducing metals, is being used in iPad exteriors.

The report, which is expected to appear in the Pediatrics journal, details how the effect was discovered after a child already possessing a skin condition developed a separate rash after coming into contact with the device.

After testing the surface of the iPad, researchers found traces of compounds commonly associated with nickel.

In addition, once a protective case was placed over the tablet, the child's rash immediately began clearing up.

Skin conditions caused by nickel allergies are not life threatening, but can cause discomfort and may require treatment through steroids and antibiotics if the rash becomes infected.

It is not known whether all iPad models and other Apple products contain nickel, although it is becoming increasingly common for doctors to consider electronic devices as a source for skin conditions.

Medical Xpress contacted the company about the issue, but Apple spokesman Chris Gaither said the firm had no comment to make at this time.