Apple found not guilty of Emblaze patent infringement

Years of legal proceedings between Apple and the Israeli software company Emblaze have been brought to conclusion after a two-week trial at San Jose, California. A jury found that Apple had not infringed Emblaze's US patented Network Media Streaming technology, despite accusations from the technology company that multiple infringements had occurred.

Emblaze accused Apple of infringing the patent for its HLS-powered streams, including streaming video used by ABC News, ESPN and sports services such as the Professional Golf Association and the NFL. Emblaze also claimed that Apple Keynotes and the iTunes Festival had engaged in patent infringement activities.

Emblaze has a history of taking legal action against corporations it claims to have infringed this particular patent, having also commenced proceedings against Microsoft for similar reasons. Apple's lawyer indicated that its failure to market its technology to the telecommunications industry at the right time resulted in Emblaze's deterioration, leading it to be "a company who just sues companies".

At one time a successful manufacturer and seller of audio products, Emblaze's fortunes have declined somewhat in recent years, but it strenuously denied claims that it was a "patent troll" or was "trying to make up for that lack of [business] success in the courtroom," as Apple's lawyer suggested. Emblaze indicated that as recently as 2008, the company had had millions of dollars of revenue and still commanded a number of lucrative revenue streams.

Some commentators suggest that the results of this trial indicate that Apple is now less likely to make settlement payments to patent-holding companies, preferring to take the litigation route instead. Historically Apple has had chequered success in defending itself against patent infringement allegations.

