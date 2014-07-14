Microsoft's smart headband helps blind to "see" objects around them

Microsoft is developing a headband that could help blind people to "see" things around them.

According to the Sunday Times, the device has already been trialled by a group of eight blind people in Reading.

Read more: Google Glass promises support to Parkinson's disease sufferers

The smart headband is capable to relaying information through an earpiece when the user looks at certain objects

While the device has been compared to Google Glass, the software giant does not see its product as a competitor to the recently launched wearable technology.

Little additional information is known about the device, but more details are expected in the next few months.

A concept video was released in 2012 that is believed to demonstrate some of the product's main features.

The device is being developed as part of Cities Unlocked, a collaborative venture between Microsoft, Guide Dogs and the Future Cities Catapult, a government-financed project with the aim of encouraging smart city technology.

Read more: Wearable Technology Show: As it happened

A spokesperson for Cities Unlocked said, "We are working together to explore new ideas, approaches and technologies for people living with sight loss to engage in the community and the environment they live in.

"We look forward to sharing more details of the project later this year."