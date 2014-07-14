Newcastle builds The Core: A Tech hub that will create 400 jobs

The next phase of Newcastle’s Science Central project will begin with the opening of The Core, a tech and science hub aiming to bring 400 jobs and £20m to the city’s economy.

Science Central is the centre of Newcastle City Council’s Science City initiative – the ambition to turn the area into a leader in science and business academia.

Businesses taking residence in The Core are said to benefit from flexible terms suitable for high growth businesses, 24-hour access, free private meeting rooms and hyper-fast fibre broadband connectivity.

The Core will be the first building to open in Science Central after a 12-month construction programme in November 2014.

“The fact that more than half of the building is already let – four months before it is due to open – shows a real demand among businesses who want to locate in Newcastle,” claimed Council leader Nick Forbes.

“The 400 high quality jobs it will create and the £20m economic boost are fundamental in helping us build a strong knowledge-based economy that will enable the city to compete on an international state,” he added.

Multiple “business benefits”

The project, which also aims to bring millions to the UK economy, first began 10 years ago, is supported by government, EU and Newcastle University funding.

“The Core has been designed to serve as a crossing point between research expertise and commercialisation,” claimed Paul Fallon, the project manager.

“Businesses based here will benefit from unique access to networks that could gain them crucial competitive advantage,” he added.

