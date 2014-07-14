Raspberry Pi gets smaller and smarter with the B+ revamp

Raspberry Pi, the small computer that took the world by storm a couple of years ago, has been upgraded. The new incarnation of the bare bones computers has been redesigned to use even less power and will cost around $35 (£20). Known as the B+, the new model features more connectors to link to peripherals and can power more of these auxiliary features without the need for a separate power supply.

Raspberry Pi, the minute credit card sized computer that plugs into a television and keyboard, was invented to create cheap computers that brought the fun back into programming. The device quickly proved very popular, selling well over three million units.

The reason for the newer model is to give Raspberry Pi an edge against competing tiny computer models. It is very similar to its first incarnation, with the same 512Mb of memory, and uses the same Broadcom chip, but there are a number of modernising changes.

The former SD card slot has shrunk to micro-SD proportions and the old-fashioned analogue and composite video connector has morphed into a four-pole connector. With the boosted power supply, B+ can run up to four USB devices without needing to be connected to the mains or an external hub.

“We’ve been blown away by the projects that have been made possible,” said co-inventor of Raspberry Pi, Eben Upton, of the first generation B boards, adding that, “with its new features, the B+ has massive potential to push the boundaries and drive further innovation.”

You can find your B+ online, in electronic stores such as Element 14 from today.

Some of the competitors to the Raspberry Pi B+ include the Beaglebone Black, the Hummingboard, the APC 8750, the Android MK802 mini PC, Banana Pi and the Matrix TSB2910.