Samsung issues stern warning to suppliers after "unfortunate" child labour firestorm

Samsung has responded to allegations of child labour at one of its Chinese suppliers by "temporarily" suspending business with the body in question.

The South Korean tech superpower is currently investigating the facility, along with Chinese authorities.

Last week, China Labour Watch reported that Shinyang Electronics, which is based in Dongguan, was employing underage workers. Furthermore, it was claimed that these labourers were being worked overtime without extra pay.

"It is unfortunate that the allegation surfaced despite Samsung's efforts to prevent child labor at its suppliers," wrote Samsung in a blog post today. "Samsung routinely conducts inspections to monitor its suppliers in China.

"For Dongguan Shinyang Electronics, Samsung has conducted audits on three occasions since 2013, with the latest one ending on June 25, 2014. No cases of child labor were found during these audits.

"In the separate investigation following the CLW allegations, however, Samsung found evidences of illegal hiring process that took place on June 29."

The company also stressed its "zero tolerance" stance on child labour, pledging that it would cut all ties with any of its suppliers who are found guilty of such practices.