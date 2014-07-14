Samsung Galaxy Alpha: Smartphone with metal body to launch next month?

There's one rumour that won't die concerning Samsung's phones, and that's the one that postulates the company bringing out a metal handset as opposed to the usual plastic finish seen on the flagship S5.

And the latest from the mobile grapevine claims that a metal phone is on the way – this is according to sources who spoke to ET News (via Sam Mobile). Apparently, a new range of phones is on the way going by the name of Galaxy Alpha (that's the current moniker the line-up is known by, anyway), and these will have a metal body, with a launch date pencilled in for August.

That'll be just before the iPhone 6 emerges, of course, so the timing would certainly seem right in that respect. However, it would be a major change in tack for Samsung, which would normally only be bringing out its new Note device in September. Given that, it seems this one could be one of the flimsier rumours around – or perhaps something will be launched along the lines of the recent LTE-A version of the S5, which only emerged in South Korea (thus far).

Recently we also saw a purported pic of the metallic Galaxy F (the alleged premium S5), so this could possibly all tie in. At least we won't have long to find out, anyway, given that the launch should be next month.

Samsung will certainly be looking to boost its range, as the company recently admitted that weak demand is affecting its phone sales.