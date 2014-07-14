Samsung Gear Fit tops the tech wishlist for Christmas gifts

We're only halfway through July, and yes, we're talking about Christmas already. Well, to be precise, we're not, but Currys is, having published its top ten predictions for what will be the hottest selling tech products come the end of the year.

And according to Currys (and PC World), the top of the Xmas wishlist is set to be dominated by wearables.

The predicted number one gift is the Samsung Gear Fit, the company's follow-up to the original Gear smartwatch which comes in a more fitness-oriented wristband form. Other fitness wearables come in right behind Samsung's effort, with the Fitbit Force and Garmin Forerunner 15 taking the number two and three spots respectively.

The usual New Year fitness and health kick will be turbocharged as we head into 2015, if the retailing giant is correct in its predictions.

What about smartwatches as opposed to fitness bands? Well, the Moto 360 does make the list, but only at number ten.

Other tech gadgets expected to do well include Google's Chromecast (a stocking filler at number six), and the iPad mini (which came in at number nine). The Sonos Multi-Room System (number five) and GoPro Action Camera (number seven) are also expected to sell well.

Rupert Nichols, Head of Mobile Computing and Connectivity at Currys & PC World, commented: "Customers are focusing on their health and fitness more than ever before and portable technology is very much the future as busy customers want to be able to do more things remotely and conveniently. We have seen a steady rise in sales of wearable technology but we expect to sell a lot more units this Christmas as everyone will want to trim up in the New Year."