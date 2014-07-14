Sony Xperia T3 pre-orders go live at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has announced that Sony Xperia T3 pre-orders have gone live, with the retailer selling the phone exclusively to begin with.

You can order your handset today (in white, black, or purple) for delivery on 24 July, with contracts starting at £22.50 per month (with the phone itself free). That tariff will get you 300 minutes, unlimited texts, and 250MB of data.

As a bonus, Carphone Warehouse is throwing in a free Sony Smartband (worth £80) for those who pre-order.

The Xperia T3 has a 5.3in screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, an 8 megapixel camera, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon CPU, and 4G support. The OS is Android 4.4 KitKat.

It has a light stainless steel frame, and unlike the previous Xperia T, which was a somewhat chunky handset, the new T3 has slimmed down to 7mm thick. It's good to see such an effort with the build quality on a reasonably priced phone.

Calum MacDougall, Director of Xperia Marketing at Sony Mobile, said of the new handset: "The T3 is packed with the latest beautiful technology from Sony – including leading digital imaging expertise and a vivid HD display – all within a stylish, stainless steel frame. The combination of this beautiful technology and the premium design ensures the T3 immediately stands apart from the competition."