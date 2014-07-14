World Cup sends Twitter records tumbling

So, after months of hype, controversy and endless debates, the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil is over. Cue tears of despair or cries of relief, depending on your preference.

Germany eventually triumphed over Argentina with only seven minutes of extra time remaining, thanks to a brilliantly taken volley by 22-year-old substitute Mario Götze. A fitting end to what has been a hugely entertaining tournament.

Read more: How to be a twit on Twitter

Whether you agree with that last statement or not, this certainly has been a World Cup to remember, in no small part due to its record-breaking performances on Twitter.

Last night's finale was no exception, as a blog post by the company's Lewis Wiltshire explained.

"When the final whistle sounded and #GER claimed their 4th championship, we saw 618,725 tweets per minute (TPM) discussing the match – a Twitter record for an event."

The match generated a total of 32.1 million tweets, coming second to Germany's semi-final demolition of Brazil, with Götze's winning goal producing a peak of 556,499 TPM.

Read more: How to increase your number of Twitter followers

Wiltshire's post also included a mesmerising map showing "how the entire match played out on Twitter around the world."

The night was also a victorious one for the BBC, which enjoyed a 61.4 per cent (16.72 million) share of the viewers over rival channel ITV, which only claimed 13.8 per cent (3.96 million).