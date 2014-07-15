Angry Pirate, Imperial Barge: GCHQ's secret spy programmes revealed

The hacking and spying techniques of the UK's Government Communications headquarters (GCHQ) have been exposed in the latest leak by Edward Snowden. The wide-ranging techniques include invasive methods for online surveillance, as well as some of the very techniques that the US and UK have harshly prosecuted young online activists for employing, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and "call bombing."

The document is set out in a massive Wikipedia-style archive used by GCHQ to internally discuss its surveillance and online deception activities.

GCHQ has refused to provide any comment beyond claiming that it acts "in accordance with a strict legal and policy framework" and is subject to "rigorous oversight."

"It is a longstanding policy that we do not comment on intelligence matters," the spy organisation said in a statement.

"Furthermore, all of GCHQ's work is carried out in accordance with a strict legal and policy framework which ensures that our activities are authorised, necessary and proportionate, and that there is rigorous oversight, including from the secretary of state, the interception and intelligence services commissioners and the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee."

Alan Woodward, a security consultant who worked for GCHQ, said: "If you read the mission statement of any signals intelligence organisation, all the listed techniques are what you'd expect them to be doing.

"But it's very unhelpful for the details to leak out because as soon as you reveal to people how something is being done they can potentially take steps to avoid their information being collected.

"We've already seen it happen when various forms of interception were revealed previously with the Snowden leaks."

Last week, the UK government began pushing through legislation that requires phone and Internet companies to store information about customers' communications, and to hand it over to authorities on request.

Here's a list of how JTRIG describes its capabilities, replete with boastful spy codenames: