Deal: Lenovo Miix2 8in tablet £189.99 (Plus free delivery & £50 cashback)

The 8-inch Lenovo Miix2 8 is a Windows tablet that combines an 8in HD wide-view display with powerful quad-core processing and an optional detachable case and stylus-pen, which is why we're so happy to bring it to you for only £189.99. But that's not all, deal-hunters! Buy now, and you'll get free delivery along with £50 cashback from Amazon. Pretty sweet!

The Miix2 is a tablet that's ideal for light, productive tasks and web browsing while on the go. You can also get productive, as the Miix2 8 comes preloaded with Office Home & Student 2013.

Weighing just 350gm, the Lenovo Miix2 8 features a slim 8.35mm design with a textured rear cover for better grip.

If you need more space for your favourite multimedia the expansion slot allows you to insert micro-SDHC memory cards and micro-USB devices into your tablet. This means you can expand your storage space and transfer files between mobile devices easily. You can also swap videos and photos directly with your camera.

In a nutshell, for around £140 you get a proper Windows device that even includes Office. While it has some shortcomings (limited memory, no HDMI out), it's still a pretty great deal.

