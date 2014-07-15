How to add RAM to your laptop

If a laptop seems to be running sluggish or it is having difficulties executing even basic tasks, a lack of available memory could be the cause. While many consumers worry that increasing existing RAM can be a difficult or time-consuming task, this is actually not at all the case. Let's look at how you can increase your RAM in just a few of simple steps.

Initial Steps

First, the laptop should be disconnected from any existing power supply and be turned over so that the bottom is facing up. Likewise, the battery should also be removed. After these safety issues are addressed, locate the the laptop's memory slots; these are usually in the middle of the back panel and opposite the battery port. A screwdriver can be used to remove the cover and expose the slots themselves.

Removing the Existing RAM

The memory card will be held down by two metal clips on either side. By gently pulling outwards on the clips, the entire memory stick will pop up and out of the computer. Be careful not to pull on the tabs too hard, as this may cause damage and prevent the insertion of the new RAM.

Installing New RAM

The new memory stick will contain a slot on one side. This slot will need to be aligned with the corresponding tab in the memory port of the laptop (this prevents the card from being installed incorrectly). The card should be inserted at a forty-five degree angle (similar to the way the old card was removed). Once it is flush with the board, the metal clips should automatically snap into place. Finally, make certain to firmly reattach the outer casing and reconnect the battery.

In essence, it is quite easy to add RAM to any laptop. Naturally, it's your exact requirements that will determine the capacity of the memory stick you buy.