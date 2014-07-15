How to add RAM to your desktop computer

There can often be times when the speed of a static PC slows down considerably. In this case, one of the primary culprits can be a lack of what is known as Random-Access Memory (otherwise known as RAM). Thankfully, it is quite easy to add this storage space to a computer.

Determine the amount of memory

It is first necessary to determine the amount of memory that is allocated within the operating system. This can normally be found by clicking on the "My Computer" tab and selecting the "Properties" icon. This will display the volume and type of memory that is present.

Open slots?

It is important to know if any empty slots are available within the physical computer itself. If so, extra RAM can be manually installed in the appropriate location (based upon the manufacturer). However, it is highly recommended that you use software to aid in this task. There are numerous downloadable templates that will enable you to understand the amount of RAM that is currently installed as well as the type of upgrade that is recommended. Such systems will also enable you to determine the volume of memory supported by your motherboard.

Upgrading

Once you have this information, there are several options available. For example, if you wish to double your RAM capacity and there is a DIMM (Dual In-Line Memory Module) slot available, simply adding an identical stick can solve the problem. If both slots are filled, you may instead purchase RAM cards with a greater capacity and replace the existing two units. Of course, this will depend upon the computer and your needs.

Upgrading the existing amount of RAM in a desktop is quite easy if you follow these simple steps. Nevertheless, it is important to understand the requirements of the operating system before any such improvement takes place.