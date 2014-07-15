How to back up a hard drive

It is no secret that a loss of data resulting from a hard drive crash can be frustrating and costly. For that reason, it is always wise to copy and store vital information whenever possible. Thankfully, this is an easy task and there are few different options for you to choose from.

External hard drives and existing software

These physical devices can store gigabytes (or even terabytes) of important data. It is wise to purchase one with two times the memory capacity of your computer; this will accommodate for future backups.

After the drive is plugged into the USB port on the device, the operating system will guide you through the backup process. Windows systems will have backup software already installed while Macintosh offers a service known as a Time Machine. Both are very easy to work with and the built-in tutorials will guide you through every step of the procedure.

Cloud storage

While physical hard drives are indeed useful, they cannot protect against instances of damage or theft. Thus, online cloud storage is a powerful alternative. As all data is very literally be kept as a duplicate in the virtual world, you can rest assured that the information is protected against any physical deletion. Also, many modern cloud storage programmes will synchronise themselves with the hard drive itself.

In simpler terms, all data is modified and backed up automatically. As a user creates or works with a file, it is duplicated within the cloud storage site. Of course, any data can still be deleted or shared as is necessary.

Paid storage sites are the best option; they will provide ample storage space and their client support can help address any issues that may arise.

These are two of the most common and effective methods to safely store important information. Such electronic "safety nets" are indeed very potent tools in these modern times.