HTC Dot View case gets improved via app update

HTC has updated its Dot View app to enable new functionality on its namesake smartphone case designed for the HTC One M8.

The case has a dot pattern perforated on the front cover, and this can be lit up to display information to the owner without them having to open the case, such as notifications, or the time and weather.

The update has introduced the ability to add a Dot View wallpaper, with 18 default themes available, or you can use a photo of your own. The case now also allows for an upward swipe to trigger the redial function, giving you access to the three most recent calls placed.

It's nothing particularly major, then, but these are still neat little additions on top of what the Dot View case already offers – which is quite a lot. We rather liked the accessory, and it scored 4.5 stars (out of 5) in our review which you can read here. The only downside is that the case isn't particularly cheap...

You can grab the Dot View app on the Google Play store right now, with all the new goodies on board.