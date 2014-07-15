Lionel Messi storms FIFA 15 official cover as UK launch date revealed [VIDEO]

Just days after the World Cup fans' last roar echoed across Brazil, EA sports has announced that FIFA 15 will hit UK shelves on 26 September 2014.

The next-generation instalment of the popular AAA title will also launch in Europe on September 25 and September 23 in North America.

Fans of the franchise will also be pleased to know that Lionel Messi, the Argentina and Barcelona star, has been named the posterboy of FIFA 15. It will be his face on the cover when the game finally lands in two months' time.

This is the football sensation's third consecutive appearance on the box after gracing the front of FIFA 13 and 14, and he also featured on FIFA Street in 2012.

It's not a surprising decision to grant Messi this gaming accolade considering his recent performance on the pitch. The 27 year old holds the record for most goals scored in a year (an incredible 91) and is the only player to have received the FIFA Ballon d'Or (an annual award given each year to the male player who is considered best in the world) four times.

He of course also captained Argentina to the World Cup final, where they were beaten 1-0 in a close fought battle by Germany. Throughout the whole marathon tournament in Brazil Messi scored a total of four goals and won the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament.

In the coming weeks, EA Sports plans to reveal a number of alternative regional covers that will feature local talent of particular countries alongside the renowned footballer. Previous stars of the UK cover include Gareth Bale, Joe Hart and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

New features of this year's edition include players having memories to "show emotion based on the context of the match" and new tactic options like park the bus and time wasting.

The game will land on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, Wii, PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS.