miDrive launches new app to help learners find the perfect instructor

Learning to drive is about to change for the better with the launch of the miDrive mobile app that has already brought £2.3 million of new business to driving instructors and tracked 15,000 miles of lessons in the process.

miDrive is aiming to trigger a revolution in the learner driver industry that comes in the form of a detailed comparison service that lists pricing and reviews of instructors in the local area whilst also allowing learning progress to be shared with family and friends.

Related: Google’s self-driving car now smart enough to conquer the suburbs

“After a fantastic six months focusing on the South East, we’ve helped thousands of learners to find an instructor who is right for them, placed more than 33,000 hours of driving lessons and welcomed more than 2,200 driving instructors to miDrive. We’re confident that we can continue to provide the same great service throughout the UK and we can’t wait to start saving learner drivers across the country time and money,” stated Scott Taylor, CEO of miDrive.

miDrive provides learner drivers with four main services upon downloading the app using a mix of GPS tracking and user interaction. Users are able to find fully-qualified instructors by browsing detailed profiles that include reviews from other users, prices and photos. It adds another layer of depth by providing tracking data on where they have driven on lessons by using GPS, how many hours they’ve driven for and the amount of miles of teaching experience.

A bonus inside the app is the presence of the full DVSA-approved theory test revision questions as well as exclusive tips, test hints, articles and videos to help learners through the process. There is also the option to share progress with friends and families.

On the instructor side of the car there is the chance to create a personalised profile that enables them to connect with potential clients by making them easier to find and contact.

The app can be downloaded now from the Apple App Store and there are plans to release an Android version in the future.