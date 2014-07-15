Mobile app of the day: YouTube Creator Studio

YouTube isn't just about watching cat videos or finding other ways to while away your life with trivia (before angry lovers of cat videos start spamming me please note – I like watching these videos too)! If you manage a channel on Google's video service then the new YouTube Creator Studio will certainly appeal.

With YouTube Creator Studio you can view those all-important statistics about your uploads to find out which are popular. The stats show you the number of subscribers, length of time watched, number of views, likes and dislikes and estimated earnings. YouTube Creator Studio also allows you to see comments and make your own comments, so you can keep up a dialogue with your fans and followers wherever you happen to be.

Click here to download YouTube Creator Studio for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: YouTube Creator Studio

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free