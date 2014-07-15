Project Ara open to all, smart contact lenses, the rise of virtualisation and Google's embarrassing war with Facebook

Project Ara is the exciting modular smartphone being developed by Google and Motorola, and if you fancy getting your hands on a model, the good news is that now you can. The bad news is that not just anyone is going to be given a copy. If you can prove to Google that you've got what it takes to make something amazing with Project Ara, it'll send you a developer model. Otherwise, you're waiting for release day in early 2015 like the rest of us. Applicants have to submit a brief overview of their idea for an Ara module, along with the targeted users and potential market. Hopefuls also have to provide a estimated schedule of activities planned to develop the module, their source of funding, and need to describe previous projects that they've worked on.

If you thought Google Glass was weird, stop reading this article right now. Google has just announced a partnership with Swiss drug company Novartis in order to develop and market a range of "smart contact lenses" designed to improve your vision and monitor your health. This is the latest step in Google's ambition to create smaller and less obtrusive wearable technology. Google X, a semi-secret facility in Mountain View run by Google will be working with Novartis' eye care division, Alcon. This secretive wing of Google is dedicated to making major technological advancements, and has been involved in many of Google's so-called "moonshot" projects like Google Glass and driverless cars. Alcon currently develops surgical, pharmaceutical and vision care products designed to improve eyesight and eye care across the world.

Almost three quarters of UK companies – 73 per cent to be precise – are planning to increase their usage of virtualised desktops by next year, according to a new piece of research. The study, which was commissioned by AppSense, polled 100 IT decision makers in the UK (back in April), and found the strong leaning towards further virtualised desktop adoption despite misgivings about the quality of the user experience, and potential difficulties of migration. 20 per cent said they had no plans to make further strides in desktop virtualisation, whereas seven per cent remained on the fence concerning the issue.

Google is not exactly coming up smelling of roses after US judge Lucy Koh revealed some documents demonstrating the company's desperate attempts to sabotage Facebook. Several years ago, the social network was in the middle of an aggressive recruitment drive, in which it tried to take Google employees for itself. Understandably, Google wasn't best pleased with this, and so resorted to some desperate measures in order to resist the tech world's then hottest new property's advancements. Back in 2007, Google was said to have established a policy whereby it would provide employees who had received job offers from Facebook counter-offers of its own within an hour. Newly-released documents confirm that this was indeed the case. An email chain dated 13 November 2007 demonstrates just how worried Google's executives were. Follow the link below for all of the juicy details

