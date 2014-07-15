Three quarters of UK companies are planning to increase usage of virtualised desktops

Almost three quarters of UK companies – 73 per cent to be precise – are planning to increase their usage of virtualised desktops by next year, according to a new piece of research.

The study, which was commissioned by AppSense, polled 100 IT decision makers in the UK (back in April), and found the strong leaning towards further virtualised desktop adoption despite misgivings about the quality of the user experience, and potential difficulties of migration.

20 per cent said they had no plans to make further strides in desktop virtualisation, whereas 7 per cent remained on the fence concerning the issue.

The researched marked usability out as the biggest challenge when it came to enterprise adoption of virtualised desktops in the workplace, with 49 per cent saying that they felt the technology would provide a "poor user experience". 41 per cent also felt that migrating users to a virtual environment would be a testing affair.

As a result, businesses were found to be looking towards a gradual adoption process rather than a total reworking of their IT estate, with no organisation planning to increase its amount of desktops which are virtualised by more than 50 per cent, and only 4 per cent of respondents planning on an increase of 25 to 50 per cent. Most – 24 per cent of those questioned – were looking towards a small increase of 5 to 10 per cent of virtualised desktops.

Most of the IT decision makers polled believed that a blend of both physical and virtualised desktops was the best strategy for their organisation, with the preference leaning to 61 per cent physical and 39 per cent virtual when averaged out.

Simon Townsend, Chief Technologist at AppSense EMEA, commented: "Desktop virtualisation is becoming an increasingly attractive options for a range of different businesses, so it is not surprising to see demand grow. As the technology matures, it is becoming more versatile and can help solve a number of IT management problems such as a mobile or dispersed workforce and data security."

He added: "Desktop virtualisation is no longer just the preserve of financial services or other data-heavy business sectors. Adoption can transform IT processes for businesses, but modern solutions can allow organisations to gradually roll-out virtualised desktops to the parts of the business that can benefit most from the flexibility and security on offer."