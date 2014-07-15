Website won't work on your mobile? Google now lets you know

Mobile phone and tablet users will no longer have to worry about whether webpages will load on their device after Google announced it will now indicate whether a webpage is likely to work on mobile appliances.

For example, if a site requires Adobe Flash you'll see the words, "Uses Flash. May not work on your device." The message should appear on iPhones, iPads and all Android devices running version 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or higher.

While the change is only a minor one, it will hopefully encourage web developers and designers to adopt widely supported browser technologies in order to maintain traffic levels.

Google will not be removing any of these sites from its listings, but a drop in engagement is likely to occur particularly with users increasingly turning to mobile devices in order to access the Internet. By 2017 it is estimated that around 90 per cent of Internet users will access the web via their smartphones.

Google has come under fire recently over its search results, in particular the controversial, "right to be forgotten."

Under EU law, Google must now remove links from its search results when stores are claimed to be "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant."

Many have criticised the ruling by the European Court of Justice as a barrier to freedom of expression.