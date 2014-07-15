YPlan brings social curation app to Edinburgh ahead of Fringe Festival

London startup YPlan has announced Edinburgh as the second UK location that will be able to access its “spontaneous going out” app ahead of the city’s renowned Fringe Festival later this summer.

The app, which curates a selection of the best events in town for each night, has celebrated launching in a fifth city with news that it has hit one million downloads worldwide.

“With our success in London, we think Edinburgh, the festival capital of Europe, is a perfect place to offer YPlan's spontaneous, curated list of great things to do. With tens of thousands of events in hundreds of venues throughout the month of August, we aim to offer a curated list of the best things happening at the Fringe Festival based on location, preference and relevance,” said Rytis Vitkauskas, Founder and CEO at YPlan.

Additionally, YPlan users will be the only ones that get fast pass access to Edinburgh’s ferris wheel throughout July and August and it has also agreed to a partnership with the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, which is the unofficial kick-off to Edinburgh’s busy summer.

Founders Vitkauskas and Viktoras Jucikas launched YPlan in London in November 2012 and the likes of Ashton Kutcher are among those that have invested a total of $13.7 million [£8 million] in funding since its launch.

Now that it has hit a total of five cities the app is able to offer even better suggestions to travellers hopping between the different locations.

“The more global event data we collect, the more meaningful we are to our consumers. For instance, our London customers can now go to Las Vegas and we offer them a personalised list of great things to do, based on what they have told us they like in London, the same rules will apply in Edinburgh,” Vitkauskas added.

The app, which is available for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire, now serves citizens in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Edinburgh and London, with one in four iPhone users in the latter city having the app installed. YPlan has targeted the UK and Europe for growth over the rest of the year and plans a number of city launches before 2014 is out.

Image Credit: Flickr (Stuart Caie)