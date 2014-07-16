Apple and IBM sign landmark enterprise mobility partnership

Apple and IBM have agreed to a partnership to develop enterprise apps and provide wireless mobile devices to businesses that leverage IBM’s expertise in the cloud and big data sectors.

Related: Can Apple add success in the enterprise to consumer dominance?

The deal between the old-time foes has been signed to allow Apple opportunity to give its iPhone and iPad devices added credibility in the enterprise sector with IBM hoping that Apple’s popularity will help to arrest its rapidly declining revenues.

“For the first time ever we’re putting IBM’s renowned big data analytics at iOS users’ fingertips, which opens up a large market opportunity for Apple. This is a radical step for enterprise and something that only Apple and IBM can deliver,” said Tim Cook, CEO at Apple.

Neither Cook or IBM CEO Ginni Rometty disclosed the financial terms of the agreement that will see a total of 100 industry-specific enterprise solutions produced including native apps that are specifically designed for the iPhone and iPad. The business apps will be developed using IBM’s new MobileFirst for iOS Solutions and target various industries including retail, healthcare, banking and many others.

Another part of the master-plan are IBM designed cloud services that are optimised for iOS including device management, security, analytics and mobile integration.

Servicing is another key strand to the partnership and in that sense IBM employees will provide on-site support and service for Apple products inside the walls of companies using the products and it will be known as AppleCare for Enterprise. The Wall Street Journal reports that IBM has made over 100,000 employees available for the AppleCare for Enterprise offering.

“This alliance with Apple will build on our momentum in bringing these innovations to our clients globally, and leverages IBM’s leadership in analytics, cloud, software and services. We are delighted to be teaming with Apple, whose innovations have transformed our lives in ways we take for granted, but can’t imagine living without. Our alliance will bring the same kind of transformation to the way people work, industries operate and companies perform,” Rometty added.

Related: iOS 7: why Apple’s new mobile OS is no-brainer for enterprise market

Apple has historically stayed away from enterprise devices and it has only been since Cook’s headship became official that the firm has started to explore the corporate sector and iOS 8’s enterprise features will now be even stronger with IBM on board.

Specifically the two are combining expertise through the IBM MobileFirst for iOS Solutions