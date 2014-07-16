Deals: Kindle Fire HDX 7in Tablet for £149

The Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7 is incredibly easy to use. Its new Mayday remote video support feature is as revolutionary as Apple's Genius Bars once were, giving you unlimited, personalised video support for all of your tablet needs.

Combined with a very easy-to-use interface and very solid specs – particularly given the asking price of £149 – the Kindle Fire makes an ideal first tablet. As long as you're comfortable buying your media from Amazon, that is.

When it comes to the tech-savvy consumer, though, the more user-configurable Google Nexus 7 remains our favourite small tablet.

Get the deal here!

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.