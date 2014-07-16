Dropbox targets European market with Deutsche Telekom deal

Dropbox has signed a partnership deal with Deutsche Telekom (DT) that will see the file storing and sharing software preloaded on smartphones in Europe.

Dropbox's vice president, Marc Leibowitz, said the company was looking to target the world's entire online population of three billion and that further partnership with mobile operators were on the horizon.

Read more: Dropbox used by malware scammers: More than 500,000 victims so far

Leibowitz also confirmed that while the DT deal would cover several nations in central and eastern Europe, Germany itself was not included.

"Deutsche Telekom is the first of many partnerships," Leibowitz said in an interview with the Guardian. "DT is making a big jump in testing this with us, and testing with their own users."

The deal will see Dropbox included on consumer's Android handset from this October, as well as promoting Dropbox to existing customers on Android and iOS devices.

Germany is well known for its strict regulations surrounding data protection. In early June, Deutsche Telekom opened a specialist high-security data centre two hours from Berlin to maintain its data protection standards.

Leibowitz stated his company is proud of its security record.

"Drew [Houston, CEO] has been outspoken on this from the beginning - privacy and trust are the most important attributes for him and that's part of the reason we were awarded the highest rating of six stars by the Electronic Frontier Foundation."

Read more: Amazon goes head to head with Dropbox in Zocalo launch

The vice president also stated that the company's main aim was to bridge the divide between confident tech consumers and the mainstream.

"We hire the brightest people and invest in people and in the platform. We deal with an absurd amount of data, so the challenge is how to make the service appear simple to use."