Ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally joins Google

Google has announced the appointment of Alan Mulally to its Board of Directors effective from 9 July.

Mulally has experience in the automotive and aviation industries and will serve on Google's Audit Committee.

The search engine giant's CEO Larry Page, expressed his delight at the news.

"Alan brings a wealth of proven business and technology leadership experience," said Larry Page, CEO of Google. "I am so pleased that Alan is now joining Google's board!"

Mr Mulally has previously served as president and CEO of Ford Motor Company between 2006 and 2014 and was executive vice president of the Boeing Company between 2001 and 2006.

He has also sat on the advisory board at NASA and is currently a member of the US National Academy of Engineering.

"I am honoured to serve on the board of a global iconic company that is dedicated to enhancing our lives," Mulally said in a press release. "I look forward to working together with the Google board and management team to continue to deliver their compelling vision."

Mr. Mulally holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Kansas, and a Master's degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Earlier in the year, Mulally had to deny suggestions that he was set to take over the then-vacant CEO position at Microsoft, before the post eventually went to Satya Nadella.