Former CEO of Ford, Alan Mullaly, is now on Google's board of directors

Alan Mulally, former president and CEO of Ford, has joined Google's board of directors. Although Mulally's position has only just been confirmed by Google, he has actually been working in the position since 9 of July. According to a press release by Google, Mulally will be serving on the Audit Committee.

"Alan brings a wealth of proven business and technology leadership experience," said Larry Page, Google's CEO, in a statement. "I am so pleased that Alan is now joining Google’s board!"

Mulally responded to Google's statement, "I am honored to serve on the board of a global iconic company that is dedicated to enhancing our lives. I look forward to working together with the Google board and management team to continue to deliver their compelling vision."

Mulally has an impressive CV to bring to Google headquarters; other than his nearly eight years as Ford's CEO, he has also worked for Boeing, the Washington Council and even NASA, and was supposedly in line for a high-ranking position as CEO at Microsoft during their search for a new boss last year. He is considered somewhat of a "turnaround artist", able to still make a company profit even during testing economic times.

Despite this, Mulally put out a statement saying he was planning to continue at Ford. "I would like to end the Microsoft speculation because I have no other plans to do anything other than serve Ford," he said in January. There were many reports that Mulally had been shortlisted for the job, along with former bosses from such titan companies as Skype and Nokia.

