Google announces Project Zero, aims to protect users from attack

Not many days pass without security being in the news in some form or another. Most of that news isn't good either. Services being attacked through vectors like DDoS, gaping holes in software that many people use everyday -- hello, Adobe and Java.

Now Google is taking its own steps to try and protect users. The company has already implemented SSL for many of its services, but the latest push is against zero-day vulnerabilities.

"Project Zero is our contribution, to start the ball rolling. Our objective is to significantly reduce the number of people harmed by targeted attacks. We're hiring the best practically-minded security researchers and contributing 100 percent of their time toward improving security across the Internet", says Google's Chris Evans.

The search giant promises no bounds for the project and that the research will be done with transparency. "We'll use standard approaches such as locating and reporting large numbers of vulnerabilities. In addition, we'll be conducting new research into mitigations, exploitation, program analysis -- and anything else that our researchers decide is a worthwhile investment", Evans continues.

This also means Google is in the market for employees in the security field. The company doesn't go into details about compensation, but does talk about rewards and a distraction-free work environment.

Image Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock