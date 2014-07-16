How to connect your computer to your TV

Do you want to download and watch a movie on your television? Perhaps you’d like to show a slideshow or presentation to a group of friends on a larger screen. For these and other tasks, connecting your computer to a television is the best option. Let’s take a look at how this is accomplished.

Hardwired Connections

Most televisions have what is known as a pin connection (also known as a VGA connection) on the reverse side. This will normally be marked by the letters (RGB) directly below. This very same type of connection will be found on your computer. Male-to-male VGA connectors can very easily connect via these two ports. Note that some computers contain what is known as a DVI connector. If the television does not support this input, you will need to purchase a DVI-to-VGA adapter.

Next, you’ll need to deal with the audio inputs. Most modern computers (and televisions) support a mini-style audio plug (one input alone). If this is the case, a normal audio cable can be used to connect the two. However, there may be times when a television has both red and white inputs. This is known as a traditional RCA configuration. In this case, you will need to purchase a "Mini-to-RCA" adapter.

Resolution

As the dimensions of the television are likely to be significantly larger than your computer, the resolution may need to be adjusted to accommodate for this discrepancy. Access the "Display Properties" section on the computer to modify the resolution and get a clear picture.

Then, turn the television on, select the input that is allocated to the computer and, if all was connected properly, the desktop should immediately display. The entire process is quite easy and it may only require a one-off purchase of the correct cables to integrate between the two units.