Infographic: Tame the cloud with Cloud Management

This infographic discusses the role of cloud and how virtualisation is expanding into apps, servers, storage and networks.

It also shows how Ovum's Decision Matrix provides a side-by-side comparison of leading Virtualisation and Cloud Management solutions, looking at IT modernisation from a data centre infrastructure perspective. It considers the significance of management in the virtualisation and cloud environments and how this influences the way in which technology is deployed, used, and controlled.

