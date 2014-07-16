Mobile app of the day: AppZapp

The thing about apps is that there are lots of them. Lots and lots and lots. If you are the kind of person who likes to keep an eye out for what's new, then AppZapp could be your next install.

You can use AppZapp to learn what's currently popular across different app categories, get updated on new and popular apps, link in to reviews and of course get social.

AppZapp has a range of other really useful features. You can create alerts for your favourite apps or developers so that you know when they have news about fresh products or app updates.

Probably the most popular feature of all, though, is that with paid-for apps you can get alerts when there is a price drop. There are hundreds of price drops every day across the app stores, and some apps go from charged to free for a limited time. That's potentially handy if you have your eye on something but think it is a little overpriced, or just if you are generally a bargain hunter.

Click here to download AppZapp for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: AppZapp

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free