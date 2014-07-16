Three offers new SIM-only plans with free 0800 calls

Three has announced new SIM-only plans which give customers 0800 calls for nothing.

As well as free 0800 calls, the network is also offering other "08" number calls (such as 084 or 087) for 5 pence per minute. Note, though, that this is for new customers, and not those with existing SIM-only plans.

In a further effort to deal with any potential "bill shock" for its customers, Three is also introducing tools to monitor and cap spending, so you can set a limit for the amount you want to spend on a call, or a limit to prevent you from going over your allowance of minutes.

Three is also providing more choice on the data front, with options to snag 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, and all-you-can eat data allowances. New SIM-only plans also now support "personal hotspot", meaning that those on all-you-can-eat data plans will get a 4GB hotspot allowance.

Tom Malleschitz, Marketing Director at Three, commented: "People want choice and control so they are able to enjoy their devices without worrying about bill shock. These SIM-only plans give them exactly that."

"They'll also benefit from free 0800 numbers and with Feel At Home customers can use the Internet and call and text home while in Australia, France, Italy, the USA and twelve other countries out of their UK allowance."

Three recently expanded its Feel At Home service to cover five more countries (including France).