Want to see all the sites blocked by Google? Now you can

A new website has been set up with a list of articles that Google has removed under the 'Right to Forget' act. Under the ruling, people can request articles involving them be removed from the search engine. The website, Hidden From Google, relies on 'tip-offs' from users and has reported that they have already had hundreds of leads on removed articles.

It has been pointed out, though, that removing the offending articles may call even more attention to them.

"There is an information gap there and, where you can verify examples, you can curate a list," said Afaq Tariq, a US web developer who created the site in June 2014. "It's not as if the links are going away, it is just Google results within Europe that they are removed from, so you have this before-and-after picture with Google US."

Among the controversial deleted articles is one from a 2010 child abuse trial from the search "Carlos Silvino." Silvino was given an 18-year sentence for 639 charges relating to the abuse of children. Other deleted articles include an Oxford professor whose name, when Googled, immediately lists his charges for shoplifting, and an article on the daily express website which discusses George Osborne's brother Adam's conversion to Islam.

Not everyone is happy about this attempt to preserve free speech, however; some campaigners argue that search results should be taken down when they are "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive". Google have previously defended the right of free speech.

Google spokesman Peter Barron commented that he felt the ruling meant that "the right to privacy now trumps freedom of expression".