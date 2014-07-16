Whitepaper: NetDataVault rolls out flexible, reliable cloud platform for IaaS

Virtualised cloud platform makes adding new resources simple and fast for customers

Indian service provider NetDataVault chose a solution based on HP CloudSystem to provide Infrastructure as a Service to its customers. The system is reliable, flexible and easy to manage, and provides a high degree of transparency for customers.

Challenge : Anticipating property market trends

NetDataVault is a company that provides data centre services and cloud computing. It has the first ANSI/TIA-942 compliant Tier-3 data centre in Northern India. When it started out, NetDataVault needed to find a robust, cost-effective cloud platform to enable it to deliver Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to customers.

Solution: Significant cost reduction

NetDataVault reviewed solutions from various vendors, including open source platforms, and found HP CloudSystem, part of the HP Converged Cloud portfolio, to be the ideal platform to deliver IaaS to its customers. The HP solution includes six HP ProLiant BL460c blade servers, and HP EVA P6300 storage with 20TB capacity. HP Virtual Connect FlexFabric technology simplifies connection to the servers and offers stateless compute.

