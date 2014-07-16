You haven't seen the last of us: Sony to remaster old titles for PS4

Sony has announced plans to remaster several older Playstation titles for the PS4, starting with the critically acclaimed, The Last of Us.

The firm announced the re-release of Naughty Dog's survival horror game back in E3 2014 but has now confirmed that other titles will receive the same treatment.

Read more: Sony shifts more consoles than Nintendo thanks to PS4 success

Sony Computer Entertainment boss, Andrew House believes that some gamers may have skipped releases towards the end of the PS3's lifespan, knowing that the next generation console was soon to be released.

"I hesitate to say this because I know committed gamers may roll their eyes about it," House said. "But there's an opportunity with some of the remastering or re-imagining from PS3 franchises that will potentially find an audience that hasn't played them in the previous generation because they skipped that generation."

House also claimed some gamers may have skipped the last generation of Sony games altogether, particular with the success of Nintendo's Wii console. The Wii sold approximately 20 million more units worldwide compared to the PS3 and Xbox 360, but House wants to ensure that the PS4 is the mainstream console of choice for this generation.

"We're only just getting into our stride with people who now have been playing for 10, 20 years, who have a nostalgia factor, who want to see those franchises come back and be reinvented," House said.

Read more: Share your gaming feats on YouTube, direct from PS4

Another title confirmed for remastering is Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, but older gamers may be most excited by the rumours that Sony is contemplating a return for Crash Bandicoot.

The remastered The Last of Us is scheduled for release on 30 July for the Playstation 4 and will include the bonus content, The Last of Us: Left Behind.