Apple iPhone 6 ups camera game with 13-megapixel lens

Snap happy Apple fanatics are in for a treat on the next iPhone handset after rumours pegged the smartphone’s camera lens at an impressive 13-megapixels.

Related: Auto-unlock your iPhone 6

A report on GforGames stated that the iPhone 6’s camera will be a new Sony Exmor sensor that has a 13-megapixel lens and a 1/2.3in sensor that makes it easier to take high quality photos and videos.

The Sony Exmor IMX220 will allow iPhone owners to record 1080p full HD videos with 3,840 x 1,080 resolution sampling and it’s likely to also include optical image optimisation.

Apple’s last three smartphones, the iPhone 4S, 5 and 5S, all have a Sony Exmor sensor on board and in that sense it is no surprise that the Cupertino-based company has again opted for the firm’s camera technology.

Rumours about Apple’s next smartphone have been flooding out since the turn of the year and earlier speculation pegged the camera on both the small and large screened versions of the iPhone 6 as being a smaller 8-megapixel lens.

It’s widely anticipated that Apple will break with tradition and bring out two devices that have different sized screens – one a 4.7in display and the other a 5.5in version – and that this being done to keep up with Android rivals.

Apple is also likely to add Sapphire Glass onto the front of the model that gives better scratch resistant qualities and is far less likely to crack when dropped, a problem that continues to plague modern smartphone owners.

Related: Apple iPhone 6 design, features and release rumours: LIVE

With mass production reportedly ramping up this month it looks increasingly likely that Apple will release the iPhone 6 in September and many see the 19th as the day Apple’s enters the 5in-display-and-above sector of the smartphone market.