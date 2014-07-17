Apple's countdown to iPhone 6 release continues with iOS 8 beta 4

Apple is ready release the next version of iOS 8 beta to developers early next week with a handful of new features and potential bugs for users to contend with.

Related: Apple iOS 8 release finally sees long-awaited Health app and new enterprise features

BGR quotes a source that told them iOS 8 beta 4 is being readied for a 21 July release, just two weeks after beta 3 was released to developers or any iPhone and iPad owners that felt brave enough to try it out.

The gap between beta 3 and 4 is shorter at two weeks than the period from beta 2 to 3 that was three and BGR reported that it has the full beta release calendar in its possession with details of further versions being seeped out slowly over the coming weeks.

Each beta release sees one of the new features unveiled at the WWDC 2014 keynote taken live such as the Wi-Fi calling element that it included for the first time as part of iOS 8 beta 3 and it’s unknown what will be beta 4’s main feature.

Apple officially unveiled iOS 8 during the aforementioned keynote at WWDC 2014 in June at which time it called the new version the “biggest release since the launch of the App Store”.

It includes a Health app for the first time as well as a number of tweaks to popular parts of the OS such as a new photo app, conversations inside Messages, a new QuickType Keyboard and a refreshed UI.

New security and management features have also been added to its enterprise offering and its place in this sector has been bolstered by a partnership with IBM that sees enterprise take a front seat on iPhone and iPads.

Related: Apple unleashes iOS 8 SDK with HealthKit, HomeKit, and Swift Programming language

Apple device owners will be able to download the full version of iOS 8 free-of-charge this autumn when it’s expected the new iPhone will also be released.