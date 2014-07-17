No more peaceful coffee breaks in the office: BT One Phone won't let you miss a business call again

Telecommunications firm BT today launched BT One Phone, a service designed to enable greater business agility.

The new offering allows the traditional office desk phone to be absorbed into a mobile handset, meaning that employees will be less likely to miss important calls while they are away from their work stations.

Read more: Telecoms firms supplying citizen data to GCHQ, says Snowden

The system is built for the so-called new style of work. According to BT, 40 per cent of businesses now have employees that work remotely and 70 per cent of businesses only use desk phones because they think they deliver higher call quality.

BT One Phone works via a special SIM which, when it is inserted into a mobile phone, allows users to automatically connect to a dedicated in-office mobile network. The company says that these networks will deliver "excellent indoor mobile coverage and capacity, and call quality equivalent to a landline."

When workers are outside of the office, they will be able to connect to BT Wi-Fi hotspots.

"With an increasingly mobile and demanding workforce, businesses need communications technology that is as flexible as they are," said BT Business CEO Graham Sutherland. "Missed calls mean missed business."

As we have now come to expect from all supposedly agile systems, BT One Phone is hosted in the cloud.

Read more: BT goes with EE for MVNO services, dropping Vodafone

In terms of security aspects, BT says that One Phone will encrypt all communications and that a system administrator will be able to manage access levels and add or remove employees as they come and go.

When quizzed on pricing, the company wasn't keen to reveal any figures but said that it will be at a "comparable level" to similar services, and that businesses should expect a 20 per cent total cost of ownership reduction.

A concern is that, with mobile phone batteries struggling to last a full day of normal use, will they be able to cope with a significantly heftier workload?