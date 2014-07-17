LG Beat lands on South Korean shores: European release to follow

LG has revealed they will be adding a new mid-price smartphone to their range. Called the G3 Beat, it is being marketed as a cheaper alternative to their LG G3. The G3 Beat Smartphone will feature a 5in HD IPS display, 1280 x 720 resolution, an 8 megapixel camera and a 1.2Ghz Snapdragon 400 processor, which is currently being used by smartphones like the HTC One Mini 2 and the Motorola Moto G.

Notably, the G3 Beat Smartphone will also feature LG's laser autofocus camera system, which creates a sonar cone which utilises as soon as the camera is selected. The sonar bounces off subjects and measures the distance between them and the camera, much like a bat's sonar.

LG claims this creates an autofocus time of just 276 milliseconds, faster than the blink of an eye.

LG's original G3 has been widely praised as one of the best smartphones on the market in recent years for its smooth simple interface and easy-to-use controls. Its famous camera has also been widely lauded for its HD and low-light picture-taking abilities, and although the Beat has slightly lower specs, LG have assured the public that this will not mean lower quality.

"Smartphone manufacturers cannot ignore this growing segment of consumers who want the best balance of looks, features, performance and, of course, price," said LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company CEO Dr. Jong-seok Park in a statement.

The LG G3 Beat will debut on the 18 July 2014 in South Korea, with subsequent European and CIS dates to follow in the next couple of weeks.

