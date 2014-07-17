Microsoft's Bing follows Google in "right to be forgotten" ruling

The Microsoft-owned search engine Bing, has followed Google by launching its own version of the controversial "right to be forgotten" form.

Following a ruling by the European Court of Justice in May, users can now ask for pages to be removed from its online search results.

The original case was brought by a Spanish man who successfully argued that an auction notice of his repossessed home infringed his privacy.

The EU court has declared that all links to "irrelevant" and outdated information must be erased upon request.

Google has indicated that it has received 70,000 of these requests so far.

The links are still available through search engines outside the EU, but that has not stopped many from criticising the ruling as opposing free speech. Since the ruling, articles by high-profile websites such as the Guardian and the BBC have been hidden from Google's search results.

In Bing's response to the ruling, users must provide identity information so the firm can evaluate any removal request.

"This information will help us to consider the balance between your individual privacy interest and the public interest in protecting free expression and the free availability of information, consistent with European law," the form says.

"As a result, making a request does not guarantee that a particular search result will be blocked."

While Bing does not have the market share of Google, the search engine is the default platform for Windows smartphones.

A website has been launched that ask users to list results that Google has removed under the new ruling.