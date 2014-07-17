New LG Beat lands: Watch out Samsung and HTC

LG has revealed it will be adding a new mid-price smartphone to its range.

Called the G3 Beat, it is being marketed as a cheaper alternative to the LG G3. The G3 Beat smartphone will feature a 5in, 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution display, an 8-megapixel camera and a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor, which is currently being used by smartphones like the HTC One Mini 2 and the Motorola Moto G.

Notably, the G3 Beat will also feature LG's laser autofocus camera system, which creates a sonar cone that utilises as soon as the camera is selected. The sonar bounces off subjects and measures the distance between them and the camera, much like a bat.

LG claims this creates an autofocus time of just 276 milliseconds - that's faster than the blink of an eye.

LG's original G3 has been widely praised as one of the best smartphones on the market for its simple interface and super sharp screen. Its camera has also been widely lauded for its HD and low-light picture-taking abilities, and although the Beat has slightly lower specs, LG has assured the public that this will not mean lower quality.

"Smartphone manufacturers cannot ignore this growing segment of consumers who want the best balance of looks, features, performance and, of course, price," said LG's Dr. Jong-seok Park in a statement.

The LG G3 Beat will debut on 18 July in South Korea, with European dates to be announced in the next couple of weeks.