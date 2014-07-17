Nokia Lumia 930 goes on sale with Phones 4u and Vodafone

The Nokia Lumia 930 is now available in the UK from both Phones 4u and Vodafone, those of you keen on Windows Phone will doubtless be pleased to hear.

You may have read about the Nokia Lumia Icon in the US – well, the Lumia 930 is pretty much the same as the Icon, so if you've been hankering after this one, now you can get a piece of the action.

Phones 4u has an exclusive on the white version of the 4G handset (though it's also available in black, orange and green), and the retailer is offering a free wireless kit with the phone, which is apparently worth over £150. It comes with a wireless charger, portable wireless speaker, and you get £20 worth of app vouchers.

The Lumia 930 costs £440 SIM-free from Phones 4u, or you can get it on 4G contracts starting at £35.50 per month with the handset free.

Vodafone is also offering a wireless bundle of the DC-50 Wireless Charging Plate and MD-12 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker thrown in for free, along with a £40 app voucher, double that of Phones 4u. The network notes that this offer runs while stocks last, or until the end of July, whichever comes first.

You can pick up the Lumia 930 from Vodafone for free on a £43.50 Red 4G tariff (and six months of free Netflix is also included with Red plans, so that's another freebie worth bearing in mind).

The Lumia 930's core spec comprises of a 5in full HD (1920 x 1080) display powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800, backed with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There's a 20 megapixel camera on board, and 4G as well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and NFC support.