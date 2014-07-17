Nominet Trust calls for do-gooding tech entrepreneurs for NT100 list

The Nominet Trust is calling for nominations for its second annual NT100 list, which seeks to find the most imaginative digital social innovations in the UK.

The initiative will shine a light on the people and projects that are using the web, mobile, big data and physical computing to make the world a better place.

"For this year's NT100, we are seeking the most inspirational social tech ventures from around the world," said Annika Small, CEO, Nominet Trust. "We are looking for nominations of ventures that have inspired people in their use of technology to mobilise significant social change. In this way, the Nominet Trust 100 will showcase and celebrate the extraordinary ways in which technology is being used to tackle major social challenges and raise the ambitions of social innovators using technology."

Research from among the 2013 NT100 finalists highlights how organisations working in this space feel more needs to be done in the efforts to use technology for social good.

Results showed that nearly two thirds of respondents thought more needed to be done to support awareness and growth. A lack of funding (35 per cent), an appetite for innovation (26 per cent) and a lack of understanding from the wider general public (22 per cent), were all identified as problems facing entrepreneurs.

Hannah Keartland, programme manager, Cancer Research UK – whose Cell Slider project was highlighted in 2013 as a "One to Watch", said: "Any initiative that raises the profile of products such as Cell Slider and other citizen science projects is hugely important. They help to get more people involved which means we can help speed up research that will help beat cancer sooner."

The Nominet Trust 100 nominations open until 26 September 2014. Anyone in the world can submit an entry online via the Social Tech Guide or via Twitter, @socialtechguide, #nt100.

The results will be announced in November 2014.