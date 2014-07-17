Samsung set to rival Beats with launch of new high-end Level headphones

As Apple finalises its plans to acquire Beats Electronics, Samsung is poised and ready to lay siege to the headphone market with its new high-end Level range in the US.

Leading the way is the Level Over, a $349.99 (£205) pair of over-ear, noise cancelling headphones with Bluetooth capabilities, NFC pairing and, according to Samsung, a "powerful, sharp, clear sound." The Level Over also comes with a downloadable app, called "SoundAlive", which will allow you to customise the EQ levels.

Next is the Level On, costing $179.99 (£105). These headphones sit on your ears (as the name implies), are foldable but come without the Bluetooth.

Last in line is a pair of earbuds, the Level In, at $149.99 (£88). Samsung says that these high quality earbuds will give you "clear sound separation and rich, natural sound quality."

The Level Box, a Bluetooth speaker, is set to throw down the gauntlet to the likes of the Boom, Beats Pill and Jawbone's Jambox. This will cost $169.99 (£99), which settles it in at the mid-range price bracket of the Bluetooth speaker market.

If you're looking for some music to play on your new headphones, then you might be pleased to know that Samsung has also entered the music subscription market with its Milk app. It allows users of Galaxy smartphones to change radio stations and genres via a central wheel.

Each of the Level Headphones will be available to purchase from tomorrow.