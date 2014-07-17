Tablet on the Tube with Three's free Wi-Fi

Every day, hundreds upon hundreds of people sit next to each other on the London Underground, in a silence only disrupted by the guy at the end of the carriage who's just rediscovered Metallica on his iPod.

If you're unacquainted to Tube etiquette, the unwritten rulebook dictates that eye contact is discouraged and that conversation with a stranger is well, weird.

What one should do is immerse oneself in an interactive device like a mobile, a tablet, or a newspaper. Only trouble is, the first two require Wi-Fi to be any fun.

And that's exactly what Three customers are to get, for free, as the mobile provider is partnering with Virgin Media to bring Wi-Fi access to 137 Underground stations.

Three follows EE, Vodafone and O2, all of which already provide Wi-Fi to customers on the Tube network. Internet should be available in ticket halls, corridors and on platforms.

Transport for London (TfL) announced a Wi-Fi hotspots plan back in 2011 and Virgin Media installed the network ahead of the London 2012 Olympics.

I guess the big question now is: when will we have Wi-Fi on the actual trains?

Image: O.F.E., Flickr